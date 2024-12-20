Ambedkar Row: Congress slams BJP complaint against Rahul Gandhi, says ‘already facing 26 FIRs…’

The Congress party has condemned the first information report (FIR) filed against Rahul Gandhi in connection with a recent scuffle in Parliament, labelling it as “a diversionary tactic” in response to his strong protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks regarding BR Ambedkar. “Rahul ji is already facing 26 FIRs due to the BJP’s political vendetta”, Congress lamented.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal stated, “The FIR against Shri Rahul Gandhi ji is nothing but a diversionary tactic in response to his staunch protest against the Home Minister.”

‘Badge of Honour’ for Defending Ambedkar's Legacy KC Venugopal further asserted that the case against Rahul Gandhi for defending Babasaheb’s legacy is a “badge of honour.”

He added, “A case against him for defending Babasaheb’s legacy is a badge of honour. This latest FIR will not stop him or the Congress from standing up against the casteist RSS-BJP regime.”

Questions Raised About Delhi Police Action In his remarks, Venugopal also questioned why the Delhi Police acted on the BJP's complaint while neglecting complaints filed by women MPs of the Congress. He asked, “At the same time, why has the Delhi Police not acted on the FIRs filed by women MPs of INC against the BJP leaders who physically assaulted them?”

Details of the FIR Against Rahul Gandhi The FIR was registered by the Delhi Police on Thursday following an incident in Parliament where two BJP MPs were reported injured. The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of "physical assault and incitement" during the altercation and sought his indictment under serious charges, including attempt to murder. The complaint was lodged at Parliament Street Police Station by BJP MP Hemang Joshi, accompanied by colleagues Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj.

Ambedkar Row: Charges Filed Against Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi has been charged under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including section 117 (voluntary causing grievous hurt), 125 (endangering life or personal safety of others), 131 (use of criminal force), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intention). In response, the Congress party also filed a complaint alleging that BJP leaders had misbehaved with their chief, Mallikarjun Kharge, calling for an FIR against them for “assault, grievous hurt and battery.”

Ambedkar Row: Scuffle Details in Parliament The scuffle erupted in Parliament as both BJP and Congress members accused each other of assault. Two BJP MPs sustained injuries during this confrontation, while a woman MP claimed intimidation from Rahul Gandhi. The Congress party refuted these allegations, stating that BJP legislators had obstructed Gandhi’s path and pushed Mallikarjun Kharge, resulting in his injury.

The incident occurred near Makar Dwar, an entrance reserved for lawmakers, during concurrent protests by members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) over Amit Shah's comments about BR Ambedkar.

Amit Shah remarks on BR Ambedkar Bharatiya Janata Party veteran Amit Shah said, “Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai – Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar’. If they took god’s name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven)".

Amit Shah’s tone and tenor was one of aggression. But while this register is a hit in campaign speeches, in trying to highlight Congress’s alleged neglect of social justice while paying lip service to Ambedkar, Amit Shah stretched the rhetoric a little too far.

In the moment, at the Rajya Sabha, Amit Shah appeared to have little awareness of the fact that his statement would trigger such a ruckus over the way he himself ended up belittling the anti-caste icon.