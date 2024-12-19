Ambedkar row: The Congress and some of its leaders, such as Jairam Ramesh and Supriya Srinate, claimed on Thursday that they received notices from social media X social media platform X for sharing certain video clips of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Rajya Sabha speech on their handles.

Opposition sources indicated that X's notices referred to a notice from the Ministry of Home Affairs' Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, requesting the removal of content they shared for allegedly violating Indian laws.

In its communication to the Congress, X has also mentioned that it strongly believes in the freedom of speech and expression of its users through the platform.

Some Congress MPs and leaders had shared a video clip of Amit Shah's reply to the debate on the Constitution's journey of 75 glorious years in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, in which he spoke about BR Ambedkar and attacked the opposition over it.

Speaking about the notices, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said, “This is the mail that 'X' has written to us, to Congress leaders - INC, Jairam Ramesh, me and others. In the mail, they say that the Ministry of Home Affairs & Information and Broadcasting Ministry has written to them that the video of Amit Shah be removed because it violates the law of India. Which law of India is being violated?”

“Twitter has made it clear that they are not doing it because they the protect Right to Express but they wanted to inform us about this under transparency. What is Amit Shah scared of? What is he trying to hide?...What kind of words are being used? Amit Shah has committed an unforgivable mistake. He should be punished, he should apologise and he should be sacked...A photo was tweeted by the BJP handle at 10.45 pm last night. Photo of our protest yesterday over Babasaheb was edited and George Soros' photo was embossed. Is it that easy for you to edit the photo of Babasaheb?...This mindset of yours shows that you have a problem with Constitution, with Babasaheb…” she said.

WHAT DID AMIT SHAH SAY ON AMBEDKAR? During his speech in Rajya Sabha, Amit Shah said, “Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar'. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven).”