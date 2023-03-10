- It would spread far across the region, with devastating consequences for the world
Their faces smeared in green and black, some with Stinger anti-aircraft missiles on their packs, the men of “Darkside"—the 3rd battalion of America’s 4th marine regiment—boarded a pair of Sea Stallion helicopters and clattered away into the nearby jungle. Their commanders followed in more choppers carrying ultralight vehicles and communications gear. Anything superfluous was left behind. No big screens for video links of the sort used in Iraq and Afghanistan: to avoid detection, the marines must make sure their communications blend into the background just as surely as their camouflage blends into the tropical greenery. The goal of the exercise: to disperse around an unnamed island, link up with friendly “green" allies and repel an amphibious invasion by “red" forces.