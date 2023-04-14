- His detention may not stanch the flow of secrets
In 1971 Daniel Ellsberg leaked the Pentagon Papers, a secret study of the Vietnam war, because he was outraged by America’s lies about how the conflict was going. In 2010 Chelsea Manning leaked hundreds of thousands of diplomatic cables and other information to WikiLeaks in protest at the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Three years later Edward Snowden disclosed as many as 200,000 documents from the National Security Agency (NSA) to decry the scale of the country’s electronic espionage.