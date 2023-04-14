America arrests the suspect behind mass intelligence leaks

The man who is suspected of uploading hundreds of classified files over recent months to Discord, a messaging platform, appears to have done so to show off to friends on the internet. Known to his devotees as “OG", the suspect has been named by newspapers as Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the intelligence wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard. Mr Teixeira’s house, in a small town in Massachusetts, was surrounded by police and searched on the afternoon of April 13th. He was arrested by the FBI shortly afterwards. Merrick Garland, the attorney-general, said Mr Teixeira was arrested in connection with the “unauthorised removal, retention and transmission of classified national defence information".