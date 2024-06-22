America is running out of options in the Gaza war
Alan Cullison , Michael R. Gordon , Anat Peled , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 22 Jun 2024, 10:36 AM IST
SummaryPresident Biden’s stalled plan for a Middle East cease-fire is a political vulnerability ahead of his debate with the presumed GOP candidate, Donald Trump. Israel and Hamas have a longer timeline.
WASHINGTON—When war erupted in Gaza last year, the Biden administration hoped to keep the conflict short, stay closely aligned with Israel and stem the war’s spread to Lebanon and other parts of the Middle East.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less