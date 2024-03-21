America Is Sliding Toward Chinese-Style Capitalism
Greg Ip , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 21 Mar 2024, 07:29 PM IST
SummaryIn the name of national security, politics take priority over profits.
Who decides whether TikTok stays Chinese, is banned or sold? Washington. Who determines whether an American or Japanese company gets to buy United States Steel? Washington. Who is giving Intel $8.5 billion to make semiconductors in the U.S.? You get the picture.
