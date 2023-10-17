America Isn’t at War, but Iran Is

As the Israel Defense Forces prepare to move into Gaza to destroy Hamas, one truth cuts through the fog: The greatest obstacle to peace in the Middle East is the Islamic Republic of Iran.

When I worked for President George W. Bush, he would remind us that al Qaeda was at war with America long before we were at war with them. The same holds for Iran. So far 30 Americans have died in this latest conflict with Hamas. But Iran has been killing Americans for decades.

Iran gets away with it because it relies on proxies to do the dirty work when it operates outside its borders. In December 2019, for example, Nawres Hamid, a U.S. citizen and military contractor, was killed in a rocket attack in Iraq launched by Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Shiite terror group.

The Pentagon has said that Iran was responsible for the deaths of 603 American soldiers during the war in Iraq. Iran also arms and supports those who have attacked U.S. troops in Syria dozens of times. And even when the Biden administration unfroze $6 billion in oil revenues in exchange for the release of five American hostages, Iran still didn’t come clean with the full story on FBI agent Robert Levinson. He was 58 in 2007 when he was abducted in Iran while on assignment for the CIA. His body has never been recovered.

Notwithstanding American casualties and hostages taken in the Hamas assault, the sense is that this is an Israeli war in which the Americans are unlucky bystanders. But this conflict will quickly become an American war if Hamas executes any American hostages or uses them as human shields.

So while the immediate focus of both President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is on Gaza, Iran remains the greater unresolved threat. Mr. Netanyahu understands that. But it’s less clear Mr. Biden does.

When Mr. Biden took office he did everything he could to entice the Iranians back into the horrible Obama-era deal that Donald Trump rightly pulled the U.S. out of in 2018. After promising a stronger deal, Mr. Biden was pathetically left seeking an “informal understanding" full of unenforceable promises. As with his approach to the border with Mexico, Mr. Biden’s policy toward Iran appears to be to do the opposite of whatever Mr. Trump did.

At least on Iran, the comparison between Mr. Biden and Mr. Trump isn’t flattering to the former. After Hamid was killed on Mr. Trump’s watch, he took out Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Gen. Qasem Soleimani. Mr. Biden, by contrast, ended the “maximum pressure" campaign aimed at the Iranian economy and eased sanctions, freeing up billions more for Iran.

Today Mr. Biden rightly warns other nations not to take advantage of the conflict in Gaza. Unfortunately, his failed courtship of Iran—on top of his humiliating withdrawal from Afghanistan and his half-hearted commitment to Ukraine’s victory over Russia—means that restoring credibility requires hard actions and a clarity of purpose that he thus far hasn’t mustered.

Sanctions aren’t going to deter Iran, though it would still be useful to starve Tehran of funds. But we will never have peace so long as Iran continues to escape repercussions for its murderous actions because it hides behind proxies. That has to change.

The good news is that much of the Arab world agrees. Though Arab populations can be easily whipped up for an anti-Israel rally, Arab leaders don’t fear Israel the way they fear Iran. They are well aware of the Iranian proxies at work in Arab capitals from Beirut and Baghdad to Damascus and Sana’a. Probably for the same reason, no Arab nation has withdrawn from the Abraham Accords with Israel over Gaza.

On Israel, Mr. Biden has said all the right things. But he remains reluctant to speak of Iran, no doubt aware how bad his policies look in hindsight. He hints that his administration is quietly working on a robust response, perhaps including a military rescue of the hostages. This is hard to credit given the administration’s strained efforts not to even mention Iran.

Scarcely two years ago, Iranian state television aired a video showing an Iranian missile striking the U.S. Capitol and consuming it in flames. The footage was accompanied by a song referring to the Capitol as a “palace of oppression" that is destroyed by the IRGC. It ended with Iran “liberating" Jerusalem.

Mr. Biden is right to worry about escalating this conflict. But the fear of escalation can make escalation a certainty if it is read as weakness. By now our experience in the Middle East ought to have taught us that when people say they want to kill you, believe them. Which invites the big, unanswered question of this conflict: Can the U.S. afford to let such a regime get its hands on a nuclear weapon?

Write to mcgurn@wsj.com.