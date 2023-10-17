America Isn’t at War, but Iran Is

The Pentagon has said that Iran was responsible for the deaths of 603 American soldiers during the war in Iraq. Iran also arms and supports those who have attacked U.S. troops in Syria dozens of times. And even when the Biden administration unfroze $6 billion in oil revenues in exchange for the release of five American hostages, Iran still didn’t come clean with the full story on FBI agent Robert Levinson. He was 58 in 2007 when he was abducted in Iran while on assignment for the CIA. His body has never been recovered.

