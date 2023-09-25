America, Israel and Saudi Arabia are “at the cusp of a deal”

Yet the incentives to do a deal have sharpened. For the Saudis, the motivation is a new strategic alliance with America. The two countries have a security relationship but the kingdom wants a more formal defence pact, not least because Iran’s intensifying nuclear programme means it is now on the threshold of having nuclear weapons, upending the region’s security balance. The talks include the possibility of Saudi Arabia developing a civilian nuclear energy programme, with a uranium-enrichment facility run by Americans on Saudi soil, according to the Wall Street Journal, rather like Aramco, the Saudi oil giant, was originally American-run. While this effort would be civilian in nature, and America’s unspoken goal is to prevent a nuclear arms race in the Middle East, MBS says he reserves the right to pursue nuclear weapons if Iran crosses the threshold. “If they get one, we have to get one…but we don’t want to see that," he said in his TV interview.