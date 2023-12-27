America Needs a Middle East Strategy
Seth Cropsey , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 27 Dec 2023, 03:49 PM IST
SummaryThe U.S. can bring the Gulf Arabs closer while doing much more to contain the Iran menace.
Nearly two months into Israel’s ground campaign, all eyes are on the Gaza Strip. Yet divisions over Gaza point to a disconnect between U.S. policy and strategic reality. The Middle East is headed toward a major war, for which the U.S. needs a strategy well beyond Gaza.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less