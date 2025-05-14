‘American papa ne war rukwa di kya?’ Congress questions if Trump ‘blackmailed’ India into ceasefire with Pakistan

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday posted footage of US President Donald Trump from the latter's Saudi Arabia trip, where he asked India and Pakistan to ‘go out for dinner’. Posting the footage on social media platform X, the Congress leader asked, “He (Trump) may have coerced and blackmailed India into this ceasefire using the carrot-and-stick of sanctions and trade deals.”

On Tuesday, Donald Trump again claimed credit for brokering the India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement, a declaration that India has vehemently denied.

Trump claims credit for India-Pakistan ceasefire The ceasefire between India and Pakistan was first declared by US President Donald Trump on the social media platform Truth Social. "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

On Tuesday, Donald Trump reiterated the claim during his Saudi Arabia trip.

“Just days ago, my administration successfully brokered a historic ceasefire to stop the escalating violence between India and Pakistan. I used trade to a large extent. I said let's make a deal, let's do some trading. Let's not trade nuclear missiles, let's trade the things you make so beautifully,” Trump said.

Trump later announced that he would increase trade with India and Pakistan following the ceasefire agreement.

Speaking on India-Pakistan understanding, Donald Trump said, “Both have very powerful, strong and smart leaders. It all stopped and hopefully it will remain that way...They [India-Pakistan] are actually getting along.”

“Maybe we can even get them together to go out and have a nice dinner. Millions of people could have died from that conflict that started off small and was getting bigger and bigger by the day.”

Donald Trump had also offered to mediate between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue.

India rebuts US claim During a media briefing by the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), India has maintained that Pakistan's DGMO had called India's DGMO seeking a ceasefire deal. “India rebuts the United States' claim. After Operation Sindoor commenced, US Vice President JD Vance spoke to PM Modi on 9th May. US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio spoke to EAM Dr S Jaishankar on 8th May and 10th May and to NSA Doval on 10th May. There was no reference to trade in any of these discussions,” ANI said in a post on X late Monday, quoting sources.

India has historically maintained that the Kashmir issue is India's internal matter and discouraged any international involvement.

Also Read | First calm night in recent days along borders: Indian Army

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first address to the nation since the Operation Sindoor, snubbed Donald Trump's mediation offer and said, “Main aaj Vishwa samudaaye ko bhi kahunga…hamari ghoshit neeti rahi, agar Pakistan se baat hogi toh terrorism par hi hogi. Agar Pakistan se baat hogi, toh PoK par hi hogi.” (Today I will also tell the world community…our declared policy has been that if there is any talk with Pakistan, it will be only on terrorism. If there is any talk with Pakistan, it will be on Pok only.)

Congress questions Trump's involvement On Wednesday, Jairam Ramesh questioned US involvement in the ceasefire agreement.

“At a public event in Saudi Arabia yesterday, the President reveals that he may have coerced and blackmailed India into this ceasefire using the carrot-and-stick of sanctions and trade deals,” Jairam Ramesh said.

“What do the typically loquacious PM and EAM have to say about this revelation? Did they mortgage India’s security interests in the face of US pressure?” the Congress leader queried in his post.