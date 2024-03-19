American CEOs Get Ready to Go to Beijing. But Who Will Receive Them?
Lingling Wei , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 19 Mar 2024, 08:02 PM IST
SummaryChina wants to use annual business gathering to attract more foreign investment but is opaque about which leader will attend.
It is the time of year when throngs of Western corporate chieftains and big-name investors descend on Beijing to pay homage to China’s leadership. This time, the focus will be just as much on who is there to greet them.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less