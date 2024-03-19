American CEOs Get Ready to Go to Beijing. But Who Will Receive Them?

It is the time of year when throngs of Western corporate chieftains and big-name investors descend on Beijing to pay homage to China’s leadership. This time, the focus will be just as much on who is there to greet them.

Chief executives including Tim Cook of Apple, Cristiano Amon of Qualcomm, Albert Bourla of Pfizer and Stephen Schwarzman of Blackstone, as well as Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, are expected to attend the annual government-sponsored China Development Forum that starts on Sunday in Beijing, according to people familiar with the matter.

Insurer Chubb’s CEO, Evan Greenberg, will co-chair the event with a representative for the Chinese organizer, the people said.

Many of the expected attendees are repeat guests at the annual gathering bringing together global business elites and the country’s policymakers. This year, they are gathering as business ties between the U.S. and China are at a low point, exemplified most recently by a U.S. congressional push to force a sale of Chinese-owned TikTok.

With China’s economy in the doldrums and more Western capital leaving, Beijing will seek to use the forum to help attract and keep foreign investment.

But for now, even the Chinese sponsor, a high-level think tank directly under the State Council, China’s cabinet, is unsure about which senior leader—President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang or someone else entirely—will participate in the event and meet with the CEOs, the people familiar with the matter said.

The State Council and the organizer, China Development Research Foundation, didn’t respond to requests for comment.

While it isn’t unusual for Chinese authorities to only confirm leaders’ attendance at a given event at the last minute, the uncertainty is especially palpable this time as the Chinese party-state, long steeped in secrecy, has become evermore opaque.

The biggest question ahead of the China Development Forum surrounds Premier Li.

Early this month, as global investors and analysts awaited the opening of China’s annual legislative session, Beijing abruptly canceled the premier’s press conference, which for decades had served as a hallmark of the National People’s Congress, the country’s most public-facing political event of the year.

The premier’s annual press conference at the end of the legislative meeting had traditionally been a choreographed affair, with screened questions and scripted answers. Still, it had been the one public interaction between a global audience and a senior Chinese leader, and a rare window onto the leadership’s thinking, particularly on the economy.

The cancellation of the press conference further diminished the role of the premier and affirmed that China only has one decision maker, Xi.

The change surprised many business executives and investors already growing wary of putting money in China. “If you want people to buy your stock, you don’t cancel the earnings call," said Rick Waters, managing director for China at the political risk consulting firm Eurasia Group and a former senior China official at the State Department.

As recently as last week, Li was listed on the China forum’s agenda as “unconfirmed," the people familiar with the matter said.

In years past, American executives traveling to China were used to hobnobbing with English-speaking, reform-minded officials eager for their thoughts on how to deepen commercial links between the two world powers. Nowadays, as Beijing grows more inward-looking under Xi, the group of Chinese officials who meet with Western business leaders is getting ever smaller.

At a November dinner banquet after Xi’s meeting with President Biden in California, Xi received a standing ovation from America’s business leaders, a sign of their desire to remain in Beijing’s good graces. The Chinese leader, however, provided no reassurance for executives jarred by Beijing’s increased focus on national security and perceived Western threats.

People close to the Chinese organizer of the forum said it is likely Xi himself will meet some of the CEOs who plan to participate in the forum, though the latest agenda for the forum doesn’t mention his name.

“If Xi comes, that will definitely send a message that the economy is critical and remind everyone again that he is in charge," one of the people said.

Still, some business executives say that even if the top leader shows up, it will take more than a single meeting for Beijing to rebuild confidence and win back foreign capital.

Once a large growth market, China is fast losing its appeal for firms as geopolitical relations and Beijing’s push for self-sufficiency weigh on sales. Within China, foreign executives increasingly describe a sense of “promise fatigue," as Beijing has made various overtures to clarify policies and smooth hurdles facing overseas businesses here. Businessmen say many of those actions have yet to be implemented in practice.

On Tuesday, the State Council released what it called an action plan to attract foreign investment, including promoting smooth data transfer between corporate headquarters and China operations as well as avoiding repeated inspections and irregular law enforcement.

A survey released in February by the American Chamber of Commerce in China showed that a majority of member companies, 57%, lacked confidence that China would further open its markets to foreign firms.

Many said they were opting to limit investments and focus on growing their core businesses instead, citing bilateral tensions, inconsistent regulation and rising costs.

Economic uncertainty and operational risks for multinationals have also grown. Competition from local brands is rising, and China’s growth slowdown is hurting corporate America, including Apple, Estée Lauder and Tesla.

This month, Tesla said it would be offering discounts on its electric vehicles in China as its rivalry with BYD in the world’s largest EV market heats up. The automaker, run by billionaire Elon Musk, delivered about 60,300 cars made at its Shanghai plant in February, its lowest monthly figure since late 2022, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association.

Apple is also struggling with local competition and weak consumption. iPhone sales in China fell 24% during the first six weeks of 2024 compared with a year earlier, as the Cupertino, Calif.-based smartphone maker faced stiff competition from a resurgent Huawei Technologies and the comparison with a high sales base last year, according to research firm Counterpoint. Overall, Chinese smartphone sales fell 7% over this stretch. The decline came despite a rare move by Apple in January to cut prices on its latest iPhone 15 and 15 Pro handsets in the country.

Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a bill to ban TikTok from the U.S. or force a sale of the short-video platform owned by Beijing-based tech giant ByteDance. The bill now heads to the Senate.

Among the topics multinational companies are interested in discussing at the China forum is technology and innovation—the core of Xi’s strategy for advancing China’s competitiveness.

Qualcomm CEO Amon plans to speak about artificial intelligence and the broader tech sphere at the forum, according to a company spokeswoman.

Write to Lingling Wei at Lingling.Wei@wsj.com and Liza Lin at liza.lin@wsj.com

