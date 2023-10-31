American power: indispensable or ineffective?
The Economist 5 min read 31 Oct 2023, 02:30 PM IST
Summary
- How Joe Biden manages the war between Israel and Hamas will define America’s global role
AS MASSED ISRAELI troops await the command to invade Gaza, two hulking US Navy aircraft-carriers have been sent to support Israel. Their task is to deter Hizbullah and its sponsor Iran from opening a second front across the Lebanese border. No other country could do this. The carriers are a 200,000-tonne declaration of American power at a time when much of the world believes that American power is in decline.
