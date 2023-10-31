American power: indispensable or ineffective?

To see how this can damage American interests, consider Ukraine, which MAGA Republicans want to stop supplying with weapons and money. That makes no sense, even in terms of the narrowest self-interest. The war presents America with a chance to defang Vladimir Putin and deter China from invading Taiwan without putting its own troops at risk. Deserting Ukraine, by contrast, invites a Russian attack on NATO that would cost far more American lives and treasure, and signals to friend and foe that America is no longer a dependable ally. If isolationist Republicans fail the Ukraine test, there is no knowing where America might end up, were Mr Trump to return to the White House.