American spies confront a new, formidable China
Warren P. Strobel , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 26 Dec 2023, 10:35 AM IST
SummaryThe CIA lost a network of agents a decade ago and has struggled to rebuild in the surveillance state America calls its top security priority; ‘no real insight into leadership plans.’
WASHINGTON—Beijing’s spycatchers all but blinded the U.S. in China a decade ago when they systematically rounded up a network of Chinese agents working for the CIA. As many as two dozen assets providing information to the U.S. were executed or imprisoned, among them high-ranking Chinese officials.
