American spies confront a new, formidable China

The agent roll-up had profound effects. It occurred just as Xi was being groomed for power. Shock at the depth of the CIA penetration helped shape the Chinese leader’s overarching emphasis on security and loyalty, said another former U.S. intelligence official. It also, at least for a time, chilled the agency’s efforts to recruit foreigners worldwide. The feeling was, “‘Why would I take a call from a U.S. person, I know that Chinese people got bullets in the back of their head,’" the former officer said.