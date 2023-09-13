Americans Haven’t Elected a President Younger Than 43. Does 38-Year-Old Vivek Ramaswamy Stand a Chance?
Annie Linskey ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 5 min read 13 Sep 2023, 04:14 PM IST
SummaryThe 38-year-old former biotech entrepreneur faces scrutiny over lack of experience: “It makes people question whether you should be in charge of the nuclear codes.”
LACONIA, N.H.—The 38-year-old Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy stood on stage at a recent campaign event here and read the audience a text message that he said came from a billionaire GOP mega donor.
