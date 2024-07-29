America’s new political war pits young men against young women
Aaron Zitner , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 29 Jul 2024, 11:57 AM IST
SummaryA majority of men under 30 support former President Trump and Republican control of Congress, a sharp reversal from the 2020 race. Young women strongly favor Democrats.
Collin Mertz, a 23-year-old farmer in North Dakota, believes American men like himself have been targeted by liberals in the push for diversity.
