America’s private prison complex gears up for Trump deportation bonanza
Elizabeth Findell , Tawnell D. Hobbs , Tarini Parti , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 22 Dec 2024, 04:51 PM IST
SummaryPrivate prisons and detention-services providers are getting ready to cash in on the expected largest domestic deportation operation in U.S. history.
Private prisons and other companies that provide detention services are getting ready to cash in on what President-elect Donald Trump has billed as “the largest domestic deportation operation in American history." That includes scouring for as many detention beds as possible in their networks of facilities, and scouting sites for new buildings to house migrants.
