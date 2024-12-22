America’s private prison complex gears up for Trump deportation bonanza

The actual scope of Trump’s plans remains unclear. He repeatedly promised mass deportations during his first term in office. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported about 935,000 people who had been living in the U.S. illegally under his administration, according to an analysis by the Migration Policy Institute—fewer than Obama. The Biden administration, which deported relatively few people in its first year, deported more than 271,000 in fiscal year 2024—a 10-year record—according to newly released figures from ICE. The administration deported some 545,000 over its four years.