Amidst escalating tension within the Madhya Pradesh Congres in the backdrop of suspense over former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's next move, the Congress has made a big revelation on his son Nakul Nath. AICC in-charge General Secretary for the state, Jitendra Singh, who arrived in Bhopal for crucial discussions with party MLAs has said that Nakul Nath is a strong candidate from Chhindwara.