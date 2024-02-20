Amidst escalating tension within the Madhya Pradesh Congres in the backdrop of suspense over former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's next move, the Congress has made a big revelation on his son Nakul Nath. AICC in-charge General Secretary for the state, Jitendra Singh, who arrived in Bhopal for crucial discussions with party MLAs has said that Nakul Nath is a strong candidate from Chhindwara. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"He [Nakul Nath] is a strong candidate from there [Chhindwara] and will definitely contest the elections," Jitendra Singh said. Speaking about Kamal Nath's alleged tilt towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress leader said the rumours were spread by the saffron party. He also asserted that Kamal Nath will join in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the state

"There is nothing like this. All these rumours [of Kamal Nath leaving Congress] have been spread by the BJP. He is our senior leader and he will attend the meeting today regarding the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra," Jitendra Singh said.

"Kamal Nath ji is a senior leader of our party. All these speculations have been made by the BJP and the media. I spoke to him yesterday (Sunday) and the day before yesterday (Saturday) also and we discussed the preparations of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra" he said.

The political landscape in Madhya Pradesh remains tense as speculations swirl around Kamal Nath's future within the party, which suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the BJP in the November 2023 polls in the state. Despite his extensive political experience and close ties with the Gandhi family, the former Union minister's position has been precarious since his removal as the state Congress president following the party's poor performance in the Assembly polls.

(With agency inputs)

