Amid speculation of Sharad Pawar joining NDA, Congress says ‘NCP chief will remain with INDIA alliance’2 min read 16 Aug 2023, 08:17 PM IST
In the meantime, Supriya Sule reacted to the claim, saying no one has approached her with an offer of a portfolio.
The Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar will remain with the INDIA alliance, said Congress' Maharashtra unit chief Nana Patole on Wednesday amid the media reports of state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar offered Sharad Pawar a berth in Union Cabinet.
