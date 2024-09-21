Assembly polls: Amit Shah points to ‘3 families’ spreading terror in J-K: ‘End politics of Gandhis, Abdullahs, Muftis’

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, on Saturday alleged that three families are instrumental in spread of terror in the state, while addressing a public meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's Mendhar ahead of second phase of assembly elections. The state is scheduled to go to polls in the second phase on September 25.
Given below are top quotes from his speech:
The second phase of Assembly elections is crucial for leading political parties in Jammu and Kashmir as key constituencies will go to polls on September 25 that will see former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Apni Party's Altaf Bukhari and BJP's Ravinder Raina in the fray. Polls to 26 constituencies will be held in the second phase that will see a total 239 candidates contesting.
The Union Home Minister is on a three-day visit to the region and is slated to address four more election rallies in Surankote in Poonch, Thanamandi and Rajouri in Rajouri district and Akhnoor in Jammu district.
(With agency inputs)
Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess