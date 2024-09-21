Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that terrorism will never be allowed to revive in Jammu and Kashmir, during a poll rally in Mendhar.

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, on Saturday alleged that three families are instrumental in spread of terror in the state, while addressing a public meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's Mendhar ahead of second phase of assembly elections. The state is scheduled to go to polls in the second phase on September 25.

Given below are top quotes from his speech:

The Union Home Minister on September 21 said, "Since 1947, in every war fought against Pakistan, the soldiers from this land, Jammu and Kashmir, have defended India. When terrorism entered in the 1990s, courtesy Farooq Abdullah, it was my Pahadi, Gurjar, and Bakarwal brothers who bravely faced bullets on the borders," reported ANI.

He added, “3 families instrumental in spread of terror in J-K, this election is to put an end to politics of Gandhis, Abdullahs, Muftis," reported PTI.

Amit Shah hailed Gujjars and Bakerwalas and said they are protecting borders in J-K since 1947, took bullets to the chest to fight terrorism; proud of them.

At a poll rally in the Union territory's Poonch district today, Amit Shah asserted that terrorism will never be allowed to revive here.

Questing whether cross-border firing is happening today, Ami Shah said, “We will construct more bunkers along the borders for the safety of the people. I want to remind you of cross-border firings in the 1990s."

Charging at Gandhis, Abdullah and Mufti families, he said, “Three families' armed youths of Jammu and Kashmir, we handed them laptops."

He further claimed that Pakistan fears PM Modi and hence would not dare to undertake open shelling in the state. "Earlier rulers here were frightened of Pakistan, but now, Pakistan fears Modi. They would not dare to fire but if they did, they would be given a befitting reply," PTI quoted Amit Shah as saying. The second phase of Assembly elections is crucial for leading political parties in Jammu and Kashmir as key constituencies will go to polls on September 25 that will see former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Apni Party's Altaf Bukhari and BJP's Ravinder Raina in the fray. Polls to 26 constituencies will be held in the second phase that will see a total 239 candidates contesting.

The Union Home Minister is on a three-day visit to the region and is slated to address four more election rallies in Surankote in Poonch, Thanamandi and Rajouri in Rajouri district and Akhnoor in Jammu district.