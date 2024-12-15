Amit Shah explains BJP’s reduced majority in Lok Sabha: ‘There is no difference…’

Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on Saturday expressed confidence in the saffron party's working towards governing India, despite a reduced majority in the Lok Sabha. The party won 240 seats in Lok Sabha Election 2024, as opposed to their projected ‘400 paar’.

Amit Shah mentioned that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP-led NDA government in the Centre remained resolute in their functioning.

On BJP's Reduced majority in Lok Sabha During his first media interaction since the Lok Sabha elections at Agenda Aaj Tak, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the question of whether there is a distinction between the '303 sarkar' of 2019 and the current '240 sarkar'.

Shah stated, "There is no difference. Back then, too, we said we would bring in 'One Nation, One Election', and we are saying the same now. Back then, too, we vowed to amend the Waqf bill, and we say so now."

Amit Shah stated that there is no distinction between the current Modi government with 240 seats and the previous one with 303 seats, as it remains committed to its promises. These include implementing "One Nation, One Election," amending the "unconstitutional" Waqf Act, enhancing national security, and striving to make India the world's third-largest economy.

“Back then too, we said India would be in third place in terms of economy by 2027, and we continue to hold that stand,”, Amit Shah stated.

"Winning or losing doesn’t matter to us. We are on a mission in politics, and nothing else is as important to us as Bharat Mata," the Home Minister further added.

On ‘Aab ki baar, 400 paar’ In response to a question about whether the NDA's slogan "Abki Baar 400 Paar" affected its chances in the Lok Sabha elections, Amit Shah emphasized that aiming high is perfectly acceptable.

Amit Shah said, "We have won, but everyone keeps their goals higher. What's wrong with it?". "Whenever one enters the polls or the battlefield, they go in with the faith of victory, not of defeat, or else one has to sit in Opposition," he added.

In the Lok Sabha polls this year, the NDA won 293 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha while the opposition punched above its weight to secure 234 seats.

On Naxalism in India Reiterating BJP government's commitment to eradicate naxalism in India by March 2026, Amit Shah stated, “Back then, too, we said we would do anything for India's security, and today, too, we say naxalism would be ended by March 2026.”

On BJP's push for Constitution Amendment The One Nation, One Election Bill has received approval from the Union Cabinet and is set to be introduced in Parliament on Monday, December 16. Amit Shah expressed his support for the bill, asserting that it will not undermine the country’s federal structure, countering claims made by opposition leaders.

Additionally, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was presented in the Lok Sabha this year, aimed at streamlining the operations of the Waqf Board and ensuring efficient management of Waqf properties.