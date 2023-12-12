Amid the Winter Session of the Parliament, the Centre will replace three existing criminal laws bills with new ones following various recommendations made by a parliamentary panel.

The three redrafted bills are expected to be introduced in Parliament on Tuesday.

The three bills (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam Bill) seek to replace the Code of Criminal Procedure Act, of 1898, the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, respectively.

This week, the Centre okayed the introduction of criminal law amendment bills to replace their pre-colonial predecessors. However the Cabinet reportedly disagreed with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on two points pertaining to adultery and homosexuality.

The Cabinet has turned down the Committee's recommendations about reinstating adultery laws and refused to reintroduce and retain Section 377 of the IPC.

The new bills were introduced in Parliament during the Monsoon Session on August 11 to repeal and replace three British-era laws.

Later, the bills were referred to the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs on August 18 for consideration.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the committee held several rounds of discussions with the officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice, domain experts, and various stakeholders and submitted its reports along with its recommendations on November 10.

"Based on the recommendations of the committee, amendments are proposed in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023. It is proposed to introduce a new bill in place of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023," he conveyed to the Parliament.

Two similar statements for withdrawal were also made regarding the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

Soon after the bills were introduced in Lok Sabha on August 11, Shah urged the Chair to send the bills to the standing committee for a threadbare discussion.

Subsequently, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar referred the three proposed laws to the committee, which comes under the Rajya Sabha secretariat, and asked it to submit its report within three months.

Shah said the soul of these three new laws will be to protect all the rights given by the Constitution to the citizens.

Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill will replace CrPC, and will now have 533 sections.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, which will replace the IPC, will have 356 sections instead of the earlier 511 sections.

Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, which will replace the Evidence Act, will now have 170 sections instead of the earlier 167.

Besides, Union Home Minister Amit Shah may also introduce two more bills in the Parliament on Tuesday for reservation of 33% seats for women in the assemblies of Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry, PTI news agency reported.

