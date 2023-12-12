Amit Shah may introduce three criminal law bills, along with two other bills in Parliament today
The three bills (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam Bill) seek to replace the Code of Criminal Procedure Act, of 1898, the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, respectively.
Amid the Winter Session of the Parliament, the Centre will replace three existing criminal laws bills with new ones following various recommendations made by a parliamentary panel.
