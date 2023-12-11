Amit Shah reiterates jibe targeting Jawaharlal Nehru over PoK: 'Hum dil bada nahi kar sakte'
Union Home Minister Amit Shah again targetted former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and blamed him for Pakistan's illegal occupation of a portion of Kashmir, known as Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
