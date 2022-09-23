Amit Shah's dig at former ally Nitish Kumar: 'In bid to become PM...'

2024 Lok Sabha polls: While addressing the 'Jana Bhavna Mahasabha' in Bihar's Purnea, Amit Shah also said that BJP will form government with full majority in Bihar after 2025 assembly elections.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar backstabbed BJP to join hands with RJD, Congress in a bid to become the prime minister, says Union Minister Amit Shah in his strong attack after the split of the BJP and JD(U) alliance in the state.
The Home Minister's first visit to Bihar comes after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke the alliance with BJP and joined hands with RJD, and Congress to form a grand alliance government.
While addressing the 'Jana Bhavna Mahasabha' in Bihar's Purnea, Shah said, “Nitish Kumar backstabbed the anti-Congress politics, from which he was born, and sat in the laps of RJD and Congress to become the Prime Minister."
“Can Nitish babu become the PM by changing political alliances? He has betrayed many since he entered politics. Lalu ji, beware that Nitish babu might sit in Congress's lap tomorrow leaving you behind," he said.
Shah slammed the law and order situation in the state and said that there is an "atmosphere of fear" in the state since the Mahagathbandhan government returned to power.
"Today when I'm here in border districts, the duo of Lalu Yadav (RJD chief) and (CM) Nitish Kumar have a stomachache. Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar say that I am coming to create conflict. Lalu ji, there is no need of mine to create conflict, you are sufficient to do this. You have done this all your life. I have come here to say that when Lalu has joined the government, and Nitish Kumar is sitting on his lap, there is an atmosphere of fear here. I have come to tell you there is no need to be scared. There is the Narendra Modi government here," he said.
Shah said that the crowd that turned up at the rally is a signal of "warning for the Lalu-Nitish government".
"There would be a beginning of sounding the bugle from Bihar against the introduction of selfishness and power that Nitish Kumar has given by deceiving the BJP and sitting in the lap of Lalu," he added.
Amit Shah is currently on two-day visit in Bihar to prepare the party to become a formidable force ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and to counter the recently-formed Mahagathbandhan government in the state.
