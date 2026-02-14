Amit Shah targets Rahul Gandhi in Puducherry rally, says his ‘policy is to lie...' – Key highlights

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday slammed top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for misleading farmers and fishermen with ‘lies’ about the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and trade deals

Addressing a BJP rally in Puducherry's Karaikal, Shah alleged that Gandhi “has started a new tradition of telling lies daily.”

“It's Rahul Gandhi's policy to lie, lie loudly, repeat it. But people have identified your lie manufacturing factory,” he said about the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The Home Minister assured the farmers and fishermen that the provisions in FTA and the trade deal, apparently the Indo-US one, should be studied carefully. Prime Minister Narendra Modi “has ensured 100 per cent protection” for Indian farmers and fishermen, he said.

Shah also launched a scathing attack on the UPA regime headed by the late Manmohan Singh, saying that he "sold off" farmers' interests.

Shah alleged that previously, ‘Gandhi family’ decided matters for Puducherry in Delhi. However, he said, in the NDA regime now, the union territory decides on its own matters.

He accused the former Puducherry government led by Congress' V Narayanasamy of turning the Union Territory into an “ATM for the Gandhi family.” Shah claimed that the former administration sold PG and diploma seats, including those reserved for SC and ST candidates, to wealthy individuals.

“Narayanasamy's government had turned Puducherry into an ATM for the Gandhi family... They openly auctioned PG and diploma seats and even sold the reserved seats for SC and ST to wealthy individuals for the sake of money... Transport mafias were given free rein to trouble the public.”

NDA brought ‘political stability’ to Puducherry Hailing Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy, an ally of the BJP, Amit Shah said, “Five years ago, the people of Puducherry formed an NDA government here under the leadership of PM Modi and Rangaswamy.”

The home minister listed three things the current NDA government did for the UT:

First, it has ended corruption here.

Second, under the earlier Congress government, Puducherry had been turned into an ATM for their masters in Delhi. We have worked to make Puducherry a truly autonomous Union Territory.

Third, we have worked to bring political stability to Puducherry.

The BJP veteran also expressed confidence that in 2029, under PM Modi, BJP-led NDA will assume power again at the Centre. “PM Modi ensured the prosperity and safety of India. People have faith on NDA, BJP and Puducherry CM Rangasamy,” he said.

Shah also said that the BJP alliance in Puducherry is aiming to get 60 per cent in the upcoming Assembly elections. The alliance won 44 per cent of the votes in 2021.