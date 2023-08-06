Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be moving the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which is at the center of contention between the AAP government and the Centre, in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

As the Union minister is all set to move the Delhi Ordinance Bill in the Rajya Sabha on August 7, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has issued a three-line whip for all its MPs. All the AAP MPs have been asked to be present in the Upper House on August 7 (Monday) and August 8 (Tuesday).

This Bill has already been passed by Lok Sabha where the BJP is in majority. Earlier on August 3, the Bill was passed in Lok Sabha by a voice vote after a walkout by members of I.N.D.I.A alliance.

The Delhi Services Bill empowers the Central government to make rules in connection with the affairs of the National Capital Territory of Delhi. The Bill would also empower the Centre with the functions, terms and other conditions of service of officers and employees.

Since the Bill was introduced, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought the support of the Opposition party leaders against the bill, especially in the Rajya Sabha, where the Centre is not in the majority.

In his reply to the debate in Lok Sabha, Amit Shah said that Opposition parties did not take part in the debate on any bill passed in the House and kept protesting on their demands over the debate on the Manipur situation.

Pointing towards the opposition benches, he asked what has changed that they were taking part in the bill concerning Delhi.

“The Opposition's priority is to save their alliance. The opposition is not worried about Manipur...Everyone is talking about the rights of a state. But which state? Delhi is not a state but a Union Territory...The Parliament has the right to make laws for Delhi...," Amit Shah said.

(With agency inputs)

