Politics
Andhra election: 38 schemes and a tale of class war
N Madhavan 10 min read 12 May 2024, 06:35 PM IST
Summary
- Lok Sabha election 2024: A welfare versus development divide has come to the fore in Andhra Pradesh. The outcome of this election will have implications not just for the two big parties—YSRCP and TDP—but also on the state’s fragile finances.
Vijayawada/Guntur/Amaravati: Bulla Kiran, an 18-year-old first time voter from Namburu village, about 25km from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, is keen to exercise his maiden democratic right. He is in the final year of a diploma in mechanical engineering and wants to start working to support his family. His father is a farm labourer, the mother is a housewife and a younger brother is still in school. Kiran is worried.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less