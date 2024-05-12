Andhra election: 38 schemes and a tale of class war

Andhra Pradesh’s finances are already under stress and Naidu may indeed be tying himself into a knot. The state’s debt to GSDP ratio when off-budget borrowings are included, is a high 43% (2022-23 revised estimate). That leaves very little room for further borrowing. The quality of expenditure, measured as a ratio of capital outlay to total expenditure, is 9.2% in the 2018-19–2022-23 period. This is low compared to Tamil Nadu’s 12%. With a revenue deficit of 2.2% of GSDP, the state is already borrowing ₹29,000 crore just to meet its revenue expenditure. This could worsen as growth in welfare expenses is galloping faster than growth in revenue receipts.