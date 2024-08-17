CM Chandrababu Naidu meets PM Modi, seeks financial support for debt-ridden Andhra Pradesh | 10 points

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Saturday. Naidu sought financial assistance from the Prime Minister for debt-ridden Andhra Pradesh.

Official data shows Andhra Pradesh's public debt has risen from 31.02 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in 2019-20 to 33.32 per cent in 2023-24, indicating worsening fiscal health over the last five years.

The TDP chief is scheduled to meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at 6 pm and later with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In his first meeting with PM Modi after the Union Budget, Naidu thanked the prime minister for key announcements made for Andhra Pradesh, including ₹15,000 crore funding for the new capital's development, sources said.

In the 2024 Union budget, the Centre announced ₹15,000 crore for the development of a new capital city for Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Naidu arrived in Delhi on Friday to meet Union ministers and discuss the state's issues, including the Polavaram irrigation project.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a key National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partner, is seeking central assistance and support in rebuilding debt-ridden Andhra Pradesh.

Chandrababu Naidu's Delhi visit – Top Points •The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief discussed the state's financial status in detail and requested more central support to overcome fiscal challenges, boost economic activity and increase the state's GDP,