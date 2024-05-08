Angry families of missing Russian soldiers want answers from Putin

Koptilov learned that several other soldiers also disappeared following the July battle in eastern Ukraine when Prede went missing. Koptilov and the relatives of the other missing men joined together, calling the military hotline every day and tracking down soldiers in the same unit as those who had disappeared. Koptilov traveled 700 miles to Moscow from his home in Ufa in western Russia with a relative to hand-deliver a letter to the Defense Ministry, pleading for assistance in finding his loved one.