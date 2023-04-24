Annalena Baerbock’s trip to China shows her talent and her limitations

Considered in Germany to be a hawk on China, Ms Baerbock has had to strike a balance. She wants to stay true to her principles, yet also to defend the interests of German business and rebut criticism of her supposedly anti-China strategy from the conservative wing of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), her Green party’s coalition partner. She has managed best to stick to her first instinct. Even as a candidate for chancellor last year she had advocated “dialogue and toughness" in relations with China. At her joint press conference on April 14th with Qin Gang, her Chinese counterpart, her tone certainly made her sound more of a hawk. She warned that a unilateral or violent change in the status of Taiwan would be “unacceptable", she insisted on respect for the rights of the Uyghurs, a repressed Muslim minority, and called on the Chinese to use their influence on Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

