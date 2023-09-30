Annamalai as CM candidate in Tamil Nadu? AIADMK leader explains why it broke alliance with BJP
Annamalai's 'criticism' of late AIADMK matriarch Jayalalithaa was also a major factor that led to the alliance's fall, former minister KC Karuppannan said.
Among the reasons that led to the All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam ending its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was the saffron party's insistence to project its state unit chief K Annamalai as the chief ministerial candidate for the 2026 Assembly polls, a senior leader of Tamil Nadu's erstwhile ruling party said on September 30.