Annamalai changes tune on BJP-AIADMK alliance over a year after prompting the break-up: What did he say?

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said the party’s central leadership will take an “appropriate call” on the shape and form of the alliance to be forged in the run up to the state assembly polls next year. Annamalai, whose controversial statements were considered a reason for AIADMK leaving the BJP-led NDA in 2024, seems to have changed tracks on the alliance ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.

Last week, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

Did Annamalai Change Stance on AIADMK? Annamalai, known for his firm stance against the AIADMK, recently clarified that he harboured no personal grievances against any party or leader. Addressing reporters, he emphasised his openness about his position, stating, "I have always been clear about my stand. When I spoke in Delhi, I said I am ready to even work as a cadre. Please understand the meaning of that." He further asserted that he would never go back on his words.

What Did Annamalai Say About BJP- AIADMK Alliance? Annamalai is expected to meet Amit Shah on Saturday and will be discussing the party's political strategy in the state as it prepares for the assembly polls next year amid heightened speculation of a tie-up with the AIADMK.

“With respect to the shape and form of the alliance in 2026 and the nature of the NDA, our leadership will take a call at an appropriate time and naturally the media will be briefed,” Annamalai told reporters on Friday.

“With respect to the alliance, you have to understand that for a national party like the BJP, a disciplined party, it is our national leadership that will decide. So, we have committees, we have parliamentary boards which look into a lot of angles before they make the decision,” the BJP leader said.

“We respect our national leadership and they will make sure and look into everything. They will decide how the further course will go,” he added.

What is AIADMK's Stance on Alliance With BJP? When EPS was asked about a possible alliance with BJP, the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu had replied, "On alliance, I have already spoken several times. Is any party firm on alliance? Are parties in DMK alliance firm? We can't tell. This is politics, as per the political situation, changes will happen. How can we tell now itself?

"We will have talks with like-minded parties and make a decision on alliance when elections come near. If you ask now, how can I tell you about it? We will let you know you know our alliance status." EPS added.

Why Did AIADMK quit NDA? How was Annamalai Involved? The AIADMK officially left the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on 25 September 2023. The party cited persistent insults and defamatory remarks by the BJP's Tamil Nadu leadership, particularly targeting AIADMK icons such as CN Annadurai, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa, as key reasons for severing ties.

Annamalai alleged that after the demise of J Jayalalithaa, EPS made the highest bid for the post of chief minister and hence was chosen for the post at Koovathur.

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai's controversial comments further strained relations, with AIADMK demanding his apology or replacement, which the BJP leadership refused to entertain.