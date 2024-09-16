Another attempt to kill Trump raises fears of political violence | Mint

Another attempt to kill Trump raises fears of political violence
Summary
- Republicans and Democrats must again try to avoid politicising a failed assassination
THE LATEST attempt to assassinate Donald Trump, on September 15th, was only uncovered when a Secret Service agent spotted a gun barrel sticking out of a fence beside the golf course in Florida where Mr Trump was enjoying a round. Agents opened fire and a man sprang from the bushes. He fled in a black Nissan, an eyewitness told police. The witness photographed the vehicle’s licence plate and police soon tracked it on an interstate highway, where they pulled the suspect over and arrested him.