Another attempt to kill Trump raises fears of political violence

The Secret Service has been under intense scrutiny since its agents failed on July 13th to prevent Thomas Crooks from shooting Mr Trump in the ear with an assault rifle as he spoke at a rally in Pennsylvania. Now the service and the Biden administration’s overall supervision of the former president’s security will again be under a microscope. Asked at a press briefing how a gunman had managed to get so close to the golf course, Mr Bradshaw gave an explanation that will invite more questions: “He’s not the sitting president. If he was, we would have had the entire golf course surrounded. But because he’s not, the security is limited to the areas the Secret Service deems possible."