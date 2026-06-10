Another jolt to BJP in Tamil Nadu? Amar Prasad Reddy resigns to join Annamalai, says ‘I swallowed my personal pride’

In another setback for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu, its state secretary, Amar Prasad Reddy, resigned from the party's primary membership and all official responsibilities with immediate effect on Wednesday, June 10. This brought an end to his 13-year association with the BJP.

Advertisement

Reddy's resignation came days after K Annamalai, a key face of the BJP in Tamil Nadu, quit the party, saying that his goals are bigger and that he would launch a new political party with an inclusive agenda and fight the next polls in Tamil Nadu.

Announcing his decision in a post on X, Amar Prasad Reddy said, “I have resigned from the @BJP4India and will be joining Thalaivar @annamalai_k avargal in his journey ahead.”

Advertisement

Reddy also wrote to the state BJP president, highlighting key initiatives he was part of. But he also mentioned witnessing "painful differences with fellow state-level party colleagues on multiple occasions."

He said, "Throughout this intense, high-stakes journey, despite encountering painful differences with fellow state-level party colleagues on multiple occasions, I consistently swallowed my personal pride, choosing to put the collective interest of the party and the people above all else."

"But true loyalty is tested in fire, and I have paid a heavy personal price for mine," he said, a sper the letter posted by news agency ANI on X.

Advertisement

Reddy said that he "faced the brutal weight of state repression, spending 22 days inside the walls of a prison cell. I continue to face relentless legal targeting."

"Whether it was the high-profile BJP Flag Pole case, tactical cases slapped on me during the Yatra, or the absurd legal harassment I faced simply for posting the Prime Minister's photograph, I stood on the frontlines as a shield for this party, never flinching, never retreating," Reddy wrote in his letter.

He added, "I can state with absolute pride and an untainted conscience that every single legal cross I bear today is exclusively due to my fierce defense of the party. Outside of my political activism, there is not a single personal, financial, or criminal blemish against my name."

Advertisement

Asserting that his "ultimate allegiance belongs to the people of Tamil Nadu," Reddy said, "I have realised that the soil of Tamil Nadu has a unique heartbeat. Its cultural, economic, and social aspirations are deeply distinct, demanding a fierce, uncompromised, region-first approach."

"I have come to the understanding that this sacred duty to my people cannot be fully realized while bound by the structural mandates, constraints, and priorities of a national party framework," he said.

Shedding light in his future plans, Reddy said his journey in public life will be now guided entirely by this calling, pursued with a renewed sense of freedom and independence.

He said, "For more than 100 days now, quietly and without seeking political mileage, our welfare initiative Amar Jana Seva has been continuously distributing food to the needy.

Advertisement

"Seeing the raw gratitude in the eyes of those we feed has reminded me of the purest form of public service. It is my firm intention to heavily expand this work, introduce broader grassroots public initiatives, and actively engage in political and social pathways that genuinely, fiercely, and uncompromisingly champion the rights, dignity, and future of Tamil Nadu," he added.

He concluded his letter by paying "highest respect for the ground-level cadres who bled and marched alongside me."

"As I step into this next chapter, I pray to Lord Venkateshwara to bless me and the beloved people of Tamil Nadu with the strength to navigate through the road ahead and to always take the right decisions for our collective destiny," Reddy said.

Advertisement

Annamalai to launch new party, fight polls in Tamil Nady K Annamalai, who quit the BJP earlier this June, said his goals are bigger and that he would launch a new political party with an inclusive agenda and fight the next polls in Tamil Nadu.

In a social media address, Annamalai said: "I have quit BJP in a dignified manner, to usher in a new kind of politics."

The goals are bigger and more people have to be taken along and "from today onwards, a new path, a new movement, a new political movement,' he said, adding a new party would be launched which would fight the next polls in the state.

The new movement proposed to be launched must, from the foundation level, have new dimensions and a new perspective, he said.

Advertisement

(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



Connect with Akriti here

LinkedIn:

Twitter/X:

Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in