‘Another revdi…’: Arvind Kejriwal launches campaign ahead of Delhi polls, says ‘Workers will explain how only AAP can…’

Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Revdi Par Charcha', a grassroots campaign aimed at promoting AAP's welfare initiatives in Delhi. With 65,000 meetings planned, will this strategy secure AAP's victory in the upcoming elections?

Livemint
Updated22 Nov 2024, 01:49 PM IST
Kejriwal alleged that the BJP wants to stop all the free facilities in the national Capital.
Kejriwal alleged that the BJP wants to stop all the free facilities in the national Capital. (PTI)

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February next year, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has launched a new campaign called 'Revdi Par Charcha' to highlight the party’s free facilities and schemes.

Campaign Focuses on AAP's Welfare Initiatives

Kicking off the campaign on Friday, Kejriwal emphasised that AAP workers will engage with voters at the grassroots level, including district and booth-level office bearers, to promote the party’s welfare initiatives.

"Our workers will hold 65,000 meetings across Delhi to explain what these free facilities are and how only AAP can provide them," he stated.

Also Read | Kailash Gahlot’s exit to BJP a game-changer for AAP ahead of Delhi Elections?

The initiative is designed to bring AAP's achievements directly to the people, especially its popular ‘freebies’ or 'revdis', which have been a cornerstone of the party’s governance.

Kejriwal highlights AAP’s Welfare Schemes

Kejriwal reiterated the range of services that the AAP government provides to the people of Delhi. These include free electricity, water, healthcare, education, and bus rides for women, as well as free pilgrimages for the elderly. One of the upcoming initiatives, he mentioned, is a monthly 1,000 assistance for women in Delhi.

“We are soon launching another ‘revdi’ for women,” said Kejriwal, adding that these initiatives aim to improve the lives of Delhi’s residents.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal says Delhi Assembly election is a ‘dharamyudh’ for AAP

Kejriwal Criticises BJP's Stance on ‘Revdi’

During his speech, Kejriwal launched a sharp attack on the BJP, accusing them of opposing the welfare schemes offered by the AAP government. "The BJP, which is in power in 20 states, does not offer any of these free facilities. This is because they don’t have the intention," he said, claiming that AAP is the only party that understands how to deliver such services.

He also pointed out that despite Delhi being a national capital, it functions as a half-state, with the central government holding significant power over local matters. “The BJP has not done anything for Delhi in the last 10 years. All they have done is halt our developmental projects,” Kejriwal added, questioning what the BJP has achieved for the city during its tenure.

Also Read | MCD polls: AAP candidate Mahesh Kumar Khichi elected Delhi’s new mayor

AAP Targeting Voters at the Grassroots Level

As part of its 'Revdi Par Charcha' campaign, AAP’s volunteers will distribute pamphlets and directly interact with voters to educate them on the benefits of the party's free welfare schemes. This outreach aims to secure support and highlight how AAP has delivered services that the BJP has failed to implement in the states it governs.

Also Read | Delhi MCD to pick mayor in high-stakes election today

This initiative marks another step in Kejriwal’s strategy to strengthen AAP’s presence ahead of the crucial Delhi Assembly elections, with the party hoping to retain its hold on the national capital.

This initiative marks another step in Kejriwal's strategy to strengthen AAP's presence ahead of the crucial Delhi Assembly elections, with the party hoping to retain its hold on the national capital.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Nov 2024, 01:49 PM IST
'Another revdi…': Arvind Kejriwal launches campaign ahead of Delhi polls, says 'Workers will explain how only AAP can…'

