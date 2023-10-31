The Centre has ordered a probe into the warning received by Opposition lawmakers from tech giant Apple of a potential bid to hack their iPhones, said Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw, while addressing the press on October 31. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The government is concerned about this issue and it will get to the bottom of it. We have already ordered investigation into it," Vaishnaw noted.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Trinamool Congress' Mahua Moitra, Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha, Congress' Shashi Tharoor and his party's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera shared the message received from Apple earlier in the day, that warned them of a possible hacking attempt by “state-sponsored attackers". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vaishnaw, while noting that the government is “concerned" over the matter, said “much of information by Apple on this issue seems vague and non-specific in nature".

“Apple states these notifications maybe based on information which is ‘incomplete or imperfect’. It also states that some Apple threat notifications may be false alarms or some attacks are not detected," the minister pointed out, citing a statement issued by the company after the controversy came to light.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

