Arab citizens of Israel say they face growing backlash

IKSAL, Israel—As Hamas launched its deadly assault on Israel nearly a month ago, the mastermind of the Islamist militant group’s attacks incited Arab citizens of Israel to “kill, burn and destroy" their Jewish neighbors.

Instead, Awad Darawshe helped those wounded in Hamas’s violent rampage. “It cost him his life," said his sister, Raya Darawshe.

The 23-year-old Arab citizen of Israel was working as a medic at an all-night music festival in southern Israel on the morning Hamas militants broke out of the Gaza Strip, killing 1,400 people and taking more than 240 others hostage.

While terrified revelers fled, Darawshe stayed to treat the victims and was shot by Hamas, becoming one of more than a dozen Arabs who were killed or captured in the wide-scale attacks.

Their deaths illustrate the dilemma facing members of the country’s Arab minority, as war between Israel and Hamas pulls them between their country and their kin.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinian Arabs were driven from their homes during the war that erupted upon the creation of the state of Israel in 1948. Those who remained and their descendants—colloquially called ’48 Arabs—make up about 20% of the population and are dubbed Arab-Israelis by the state. They have largely sought integration in Israel and enjoy equal rights on paper, but many say they feel like second-class citizens.

“Whenever there is a war or anything, it comes back against us as ’48 Arabs," said Darawshe’s sister. “To one side we are traitors, to the other we are collaborators."

More than 9,400 people in Gaza—mostly women and children—have been killed in Israeli strikes, according to the Hamas-run health authorities, whose figures don’t distinguish between civilians and militants. The enclave houses more than two million Palestinian Arabs.

Rights groups, lawyers and those at the receiving end say hundreds of Arab citizens of Israel have been disciplined at school or in the workplace and in some cases even detained for voicing solidarity with fellow Palestinians under Israeli bombardment.

Israel’s interior minister, Moshe Arbel, invoked Darawshe in a letter to a city mayor condemning a recent decision by some local authorities to close construction sites to limit jobs for Arab workers. “It is important to preserve the rights of all citizens of the state," he wrote in the letter.

Still, the backlash demonstrates the fragile standing of Israel’s sizable Arab population—a group that says it is being found guilty by association, even while counting its members among victims of Hamas’s horrifying attack.

For many of them, shock at Hamas’s attacks was mixed with horror over Israel’s relentless military response—and fear over physical and legal reprisals against them.

“Our tragedy is that our state is at war with our people," said Mohammad Darawshe, a cousin of the slain medic and director of strategy at the Givat Haviva Center for Shared Society—an organization promoting coexistence between Jewish and Palestinian citizens of Israel. He met with President Biden in Israel last month, speaking with him about his cousin and the backlash against his community.

Flare-ups in the long-running conflict between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank tend to put Arab citizens of Israel in a precarious position, testing their relations with the Jewish majority.

The Oct. 7 attacks, however, were the heaviest blow dealt to the nation in decades and came at a time of unprecedented division among Israelis over the actions of a right-wing coalition government accused of eroding Arab rights, promoting Jewish supremacy and advancing plans for settlement expansion in the West Bank.

Leading Arab-Israeli politicians were quick to condemn the actions of Hamas, a U.S.-designated terror group that has controlled Gaza since 2007. Arab-Israeli lawmaker Mansour Abbas urged restraint from the country’s Arabs and Jews alike, describing the events as “unfortunate, tragic and reprehensible." Days later, one of the most popular Palestinian-Israeli bloggers in Israel, Nuseir Yassin, declared on social media that he would now identify as Israeli before Palestinian.

A survey of Arab citizens of Israel conducted by Hebrew University found that 77% opposed Hamas’s attack, compared with 5% who supported it. The rest declined to answer or were undecided. The findings marked a significant shift in sentiment from the previous major outbreak of hostilities, when only a third of Arabs said they opposed Hamas, the university said. Sixty-six percent of Arab citizens also endorsed Israel’s right to defend itself—more than double the number in previous studies—with fewer than 10% opposed.

Even so, some Israeli officials have cast suspicion on Palestinians living in Israel following the Oct. 7 assault. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said he had instructed the police to prepare for bloody riots of the kind that ripped through Jewish-Arab communities during Israel’s confrontation with Gaza militants in 2021. His ministry is also purchasing assault rifles to arm civilian security squads in mixed Jewish-Arab cities.

Meanwhile, Israeli police have stifled expressions of solidarity with Gaza on the internet and the street in a crackdown that has fallen disproportionately on Arab citizens, according to lawyers and human-rights organizations.

“Anyone who wants to identify with Gaza is welcome—I’ll put them on buses that will send them there," Israeli Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said in a video posted on TikTok.

Scores of Arab citizens of Israel have been fired from their jobs or suspended from school since Oct. 7 for expressing sympathy with Gaza, according to lawyers and rights groups, moves that Adalah, the Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel, described as a “widespread and coordinated effort" between government offices, Israeli institutions and extremist right-wing groups to repress Palestinian-Israeli voices.

Among those detained was Dalal Abu Amneh, a famous Palestinian-Israeli singer, who said she spent two days under arrest in solitary confinement after posting a Palestinian flag with a verse from the Quran on Facebook that translated to “There is no victor but God." She was released by a court on what it described as “restrictive conditions," without elaborating, she said. Israeli police said they had investigated her on suspicion of behaving in a way that could “disturb public order."

Hasharon Hospital, in the central Israeli city of Petah Tikva, removed the Arab head of its cardiac-intensive-care department over social-media posts, including one from 2021, that it said praised Hamas’s incursion into Israel. In a video interview explaining his posts, Abed Samara said one featured an Islamic flag with a dove and an olive leaf, while another featured a quote that read, “By God, Arab leaders; you are the opponents of the martyrs before God; on the day of the dead, Judgment Day, with God you will meet your makers." Samara said the post was misconstrued and that the word “martyr" according to Islam doesn’t refer to militants, but rather any human being that dies an unjust death. “It was a call to religious leaders who must come out and denounce the bloodshed," Samara said in the interview.

Samara described his dismissal as part of a “witch hunt" to deflect public anger over security and intelligence failures that preceded Hamas’s attack. The hospital didn’t respond to requests for comment. It has said in statements to the local media in Israel that the posts amounted to sympathizing with those who perpetrated the massacre in southern Israel.

Mona, a 28-year-old Arab who gave only one name, said she was suing her former employer in Israel for libel and unfair dismissal after being fired over social-media posts that lamented the deaths of innocent children in Gaza and quoted from the Quran. “If you see the oppressor continuing his injustice, know that his end is inevitable. If you see the oppressed person continuing to resist him, know that his victory is inevitable."

She said her Jewish colleagues are inciting violence against Arabs on social media without any consequence. “They turned their rage against us," she added.

Darawshe, the slain medic, was part of a sizable group of Arab workers in Israel’s healthcare sector, reflecting the community’s important presence in the mainstream.

He had worked for a private ambulance company for the past two years, his sister said. On Oct. 7, Darawshe was on duty at the Nova rave, about 2 miles from the barrier surrounding Gaza, with Yaniv Riz, a Jewish paramedic.

Eilon Shperber, the head of Yossi Ambulance service, said the two men often asked to be paired together. “If you are looking for an example of true coexistence, these two people are it," he said.

That night, the duo treated several revelers for the effects of drink and drugs. As the sun rose, a barrage of mortars and gunfire hailed the beginning of a major attack.

The colleagues tended to partygoers with bullet wounds until gunfire forced them to seek cover beneath a stage. Then they split up to reach more victims.

When Israeli forces gained control of the area hours later, Riz returned to the place where he left Darawshe that morning.

“I found him with a gunshot wound to the stomach and half a smile still on his lips," said Riz. He tried to move him, but his body was already stiffening.

Darawshe’s phone was ringing. It was his mother. Riz answered and tried to explain that her son was dead.

Darawshe’s family is still reeling from the shock. Israel’s Foreign Ministry hailed Darawshe a hero, and its president called the family to offer his condolences.

The fact that he risked his life to help others—regardless of their identity—was little surprise to his family, Darawshe’s sister said. “That’s the kind of person he was."

Write to Isabel Coles at isabel.coles@wsj.com