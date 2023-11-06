Arab citizens of Israel say they face growing backlash
Isabel Coles , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 06 Nov 2023, 03:45 PM IST
SummaryIsrael’s Arab population says it is being found guilty by association, even while counting its members among victims of Hamas’s assault.
IKSAL, Israel—As Hamas launched its deadly assault on Israel nearly a month ago, the mastermind of the Islamist militant group’s attacks incited Arab citizens of Israel to “kill, burn and destroy" their Jewish neighbors.
