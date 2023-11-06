Arab citizens of Israel say they face growing backlash

Hasharon Hospital, in the central Israeli city of Petah Tikva, removed the Arab head of its cardiac-intensive-care department over social-media posts, including one from 2021, that it said praised Hamas’s incursion into Israel. In a video interview explaining his posts, Abed Samara said one featured an Islamic flag with a dove and an olive leaf, while another featured a quote that read, “By God, Arab leaders; you are the opponents of the martyrs before God; on the day of the dead, Judgment Day, with God you will meet your makers." Samara said the post was misconstrued and that the word “martyr" according to Islam doesn’t refer to militants, but rather any human being that dies an unjust death. “It was a call to religious leaders who must come out and denounce the bloodshed," Samara said in the interview.