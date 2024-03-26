Arab Nations Balk at Funding U.N. Aid Agency Vital to Palestinians
Margherita Stancati , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 26 Mar 2024, 02:45 PM IST
SummaryUnrwa, the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, lost funding following allegations by Israel that at least a dozen of its employees took part in the Oct. 7 attacks.
About a week after the U.S. and other Western countries froze funding to a U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees called Unrwa in late January, its top official flew to the Arab Gulf, hoping wealthy Arab monarchies would save the organization at a time when it is the main provider of humanitarian aid in Gaza.
