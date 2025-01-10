Arab states race Turkey for influence in new Syria
Benoit Faucon , Summer Said , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 10 Jan 2025, 10:32 AM IST
SummarySaudi Arabia and others are overlooking the new leadership’s jihadist past, hoping to gain an advantage on rivals in the strategically positioned country.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Saudi Arabia and other Arab states are jockeying for influence with Syria’s Islamist government, hoping to gain an advantage on rivals in the strategically positioned country despite misgivings about the jihadist past of its new leaders.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less