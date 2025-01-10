Arab states race Turkey for influence in new Syria

Many Arab states, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, fear the resurgence of Islamist groups such as al Qaeda, the Muslim Brotherhood and Islamic State in the Middle East. They have sought to prevent the spread of political Islam in the region since the Arab Spring uprisings in 2011 resulted in the ouster of longtime leaders in Tunisia, Egypt and Libya. That void was filled in some cases by Islamist groups, including by a Muslim Brotherhood faction in Egypt, which was subsequently ousted in a military coup. Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E. have since pumped billions of dollars into Egypt to support the general-turned-president, Abdel Fattah Al Sisi.