Arab states wake up to fact that Trump means what he says on Gaza
Summer Said , Michael R. Gordon , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 13 Feb 2025, 10:15 AM IST
SummaryEgypt is leading the race for an alternative to a Trump plan for the Gaza Strip that is unpopular across the Arab world.
Egypt has launched a diplomatic blitz to corral support for an Arab-led and funded initiative to rebuild the Gaza Strip, setting aside old political concerns in hopes of boxing out a Trump plan that is wildly unpopular across the Arab world.
