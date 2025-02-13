Arab states wake up to fact that Trump means what he says on Gaza

Egypt has launched a diplomatic blitz to corral support for an Arab-led and funded initiative to rebuild the Gaza Strip, setting aside old political concerns in hopes of boxing out a Trump plan that is wildly unpopular across the Arab world.

The efforts show how President Trump’s surprise proposal for the U.S. to take over Gaza and redevelop it as an international destination—while its Palestinian population is moved out—has upended the positions of major players in the region toward the 16-month war between Israel and Hamas.

Arab states that had once hoped to use their funding capacity to push for a Palestinian state are now under pressure to prevent a mass displacement of Gazans that could destabilize any countries pressed to take them in.

The risks are high for Egypt if it can’t craft an alternative. Trump has repeatedly suggested sending Gazans there, despite Cairo’s rejection of the idea. Asked Tuesday where the Palestinians would go, Trump answered in part, “I believe we’ll have a parcel of land in Egypt."

Egypt’s broad idea, people familiar with the matter said, is to keep Palestinians in place and form a committee of technocrats drawn from across Gaza to administer the enclave. Palestinians trained by Arab forces would provide security. Egyptian officials are now seeking public and private funding sources across the region and hope to hold a donor conference to secure commitments.

The reconstruction plan is expected to take up to five years and would be carried out in stages, with the first focused on restoring essential services and providing shelter.

It echoes other ideas that have floated around during the war, but still leaves unanswered questions: How to remove Hamas from authority or keep it from becoming a spoiler? Who exactly will join the security forces, and will they be capable enough to deal with any remaining militants? Will there be enough money for a reconstruction project that will take years, and who will provide it? Will the pause in fighting hold?

The last is crucial for securing funds from Gulf countries that don’t want to see them wasted by further fighting. They also want assurances that neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority would have the ability to abuse reconstruction money, people familiar with the matter said.

Egypt is also seeking to separate out the question of Palestinian statehood and put it on a different track from the effort to rebuild Gaza, the people said.

Though Egypt continues to say a road map should be developed for an eventual Palestinian state, its desire to move ahead with arrangements to administer and rebuild Gaza would mark a significant change for Arab states that said repeatedly last year they wouldn’t fund reconstruction in the enclave without a commitment to a Palestinian homeland. Without that, the conflict would remain unresolved, and the destruction would be repeated, they argued.

“For the Arab world, recognizing that Trump actually means what he says in terms of Gaza means the necessity of coming up with an alternative to push forward," said H.A. Hellyer, a Middle East security expert at the Royal United Services Institute. The question of a Palestinian state won’t be dropped, “but it won’t be a precondition for beginning reconstruction," he said.

Arab countries are also trying to reduce the pressure on them to take in displaced Palestinians by stepping up their acceptance of people leaving for humanitarian reasons. Jordan’s King Abdullah II, who met with Trump on Tuesday, said his country would take in 2,000 sick children from Gaza. Egypt has taken in sick and wounded, and there are broader discussions in the region of expanding the intake to include Gazans looking to resume their studies.

Trump has invited Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi to meet at the White House. But Sisi is concerned about the optics of a meeting with Trump, and no trip has been set, Egyptian officials said. Egypt didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Egypt said Sunday that it would host a summit of Arab leaders on Feb. 27 to discuss “the new and dangerous developments in the Palestinian issue."

“There’s a good opportunity for Arab states to come in with their own proposals," said David Schenker, who served as the top State Department official on the Middle East during Trump’s first term in office. “The question for Abdullah, for Sisi, for the U.A.E., for Saudi Arabia, for all interested states, is to come up with a coordinated position about what they will do in Gaza."

Few Middle East experts think Trump’s plan is practical due in large part to the Palestinians’ fear of being forced into a permanent exile. Some have raised concerns about international law and whether it constitutes ethnic cleansing.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has welcomed Trump’s plan as fresh thinking, and the country’s defense minister has instructed the military to make contingency plans for relocating Palestinians. But many families of hostages held in Gaza worry it is complicating efforts to free their loved ones in ongoing cease-fire talks.

From Trump’s perspective, his plan has the virtue of simplicity, some of its proponents say. Not only might it make it easier to rebuild Gaza, but it hints at a solution for the unsolved question of how to remove Hamas from the territory, since everybody would be called on to leave.

One indirect benefit of the plan, some of its advocates within the Trump administration say, is if it spurs Arab nations to help solve the security and financial challenges of rebuilding Gaza.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a radio interview Monday that Trump’s plan was an example of his “outside the box" thinking and that Arab critics who couldn’t accept the idea should offer their own solution.

“The blunt truth is that the Middle East has for too long been a region of places all of whom love to talk but don’t want to do," Rubio told SiriusXM Patriot. “If they don’t like Donald Trump’s plan, then it’s time for these countries in the region to step forward and offer their solution."

Trump, meanwhile, is sticking with his plan.

“We’re going to take it, we’re going to hold it, we’re going to cherish it," Trump said during Tuesday’s meeting with Abdullah.

The president went on to reiterate his idea that Gaza would be turned into an oceanfront vacation destination, with hotels and housing for people from across the Middle East.

Abdullah, stuck in an awkward position, said Jordan, Egypt and other Arab governments would counter with their own plan for postwar Gaza later this month.

“Let’s wait until the Egyptians" present their ideas, he said.

